Chris Brown Joins Rockie Fresh on New Single ‘Must Be’

Grammy-winning R&B artist Chris Brown teams with Rostrum Records signee Rockie Fresh for the rapper’s new single, “Must Be.”

On the melodic track, produced by Sean Momberger, Rockie spits bars about his complexities of real love and relationships while Breezy lays the soulful backdrop for a more vivid tale.

“You must be lonely, you must be sad / Keep hitting up my phone and texting where I’m at,” Brown sings. “You be complicated and still make me laugh / She’s a real pain in the ass, but she still gets the bag / When I’m mad, I still want her.”

“I’m excited to give my fans some of the best music being created on the planet,” says Fresh.

“Must Be” follows “No Satisfaction” from Fresh’s forthcoming album.

Rockie emerged on the music scene in 2009 with the mixtape titled, Rockie’s Modern Life. Formerly signed to Maybach Music Group, he has previously collaborated with notable artists such as Rick Ross, J. Cole, Meek Mill, Nipsey Hustle, Ed Sheeran and Hit-Boy.

