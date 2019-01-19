Cardi B is not here for it!

The “Drip” rapper has hit back at trollers who claim she should get involved in politics after she posted a video on Instagram about the government shutdown.

Earlier this week, Cardi B voiced her support for federal employees who have been ordered to return to work without being paid by President Trump during the longest government shutdown in history.

“I don’t want to hear y’all motherf**kers talking about ‘Oh, but (former President) Obama shut down the government for 17 days.’ Yeah, b**ch, for healthcare, so your grandma could check her blood pressure and you b**ches could go check your p**sy at the gynecologist with no motherf**king problem,” she stated. “Now, I know a lot of y’all don’t care because y’all don’t work for the government or y’all probably don’t even have a job but this s**t is really f**king serious, bro, this s**t is crazy.”

She also called on her followers to take action to help support these employees. “Our country is in a hellhole right now, all for a f**king wall. Everybody need to take this serious,” she continued. “I feel like we need to take some kind of action. I don’t know what type of action, b**ch, because this not what I do. B**ch, I’m scared. This is crazy and I really feel bad for these people who gotta go to f**king work to not get motherf**king paid.”

Her impassioned video went viral and left viewers divided, with many heaping praise on her for speaking out about an important issue, and others criticizing for her for speaking on a topic she doesn’t know anything about.

Following the backlash, Cardi posted a clip of her political rant being broadcast on MSNBC and responded to her critics by proving that she has been keeping up with the news.

“Soo many people under my comments talking about I shouldn’t talk politics ,I don’t know what I’m talking about , I’m dumb !” she wrote on Instagram. “Well I know a little something something..I know 800,000 federal government workers won’t be getting paid till the shutdown is over and government assistants (sic) program are shutdown as well as in NO WELFARE , NO WIC (Women, Infants, and Children assistance program), SECTION 8 (housing assistance).”

She continued: “I know it’s a little boring to watch the news but it won’t kill ya to visit some IG pages of people that talk about what’s going on in our community… PAY ATTENTION !!! This can go on for months and it will affect our homes and Country.”

The government has been in shutdown since December 22 due to disagreements about a spending bill. Trump is refusing to sign the bill to reopen parts of the government because the Democrats are refusing to allocate funding for his border wall between the U.S. and Mexico, something he promised in his presidential campaign.

Cardi’s comments come shortly after TMZ reported she has signed a deal to become the latest celebrity spokesperson for drinks company Pepsi, and will have a starring role their Super Bowl advert. The commercial, which has reportedly already been filmed, will premiere during the sports extravaganza on 3 February.