Young Thug Signee Strick Releases ‘See You When I Land’ EP

Young Stoner Life Records artist Strick has released his new EP, “See You When I Land.” The project serves as his label debut after signing to Young Stoner Life. Rappers Young Thug and Gunna are featured.

Strick’s “See You When I Land,” is basically something that you would expect from an artist signed under Young Thug. It gives good music, great rhymes, amazing beats, catchy hooks, and an all-out experience.

If you haven’t heard of Strick then songs like “The Loop,” “Diamond Polish,” and “Wishing On A Star,” off the project will make you a believer.

Currently splitting his time between Los Angeles and Las Vegas, He is best known as a clever wordsmith and adept songwriter. Hailing from North Carolina, Strick later relocated to Atlanta in 2012, after spending time in the U.S. Air. Force. His beginnings in music came from founding his own branding agency for aspiring musicians.

Strick has worked with other notable artists such as Kanye West, Juicy J, Travis Scott, Jeremih, K. Michelle, and Wiz Khalifa. His first EP, “Risk=Reward,” came out in 2017 with “Risk=Reward 2” following up the next year.

Check out Strick’s “See You When I Land,” currently available on all streaming platform.