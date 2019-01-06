Emerging New York rapper Leighn Paris is giving new music in the form of his single “Wood Grain.” The song is the lead offering from his upcoming EP.

Sampling Belizean hip-hop star Shyne’s infamous single “Bad Boyz” by way of Grace Jones’s “Nightclubbing,” Leigh Paris fused his roots of Belize with his upbeat melodic lyricism and rap flow to create this track. In the song, he raps about his flashy lifestyle over the early 2000’s beat accompanied by extra 808 and snare.

“Wood Grain” gives a vibe of classic and modern hip-hop music. With verses gliding effortlessly across the track, it’s a sure-fire single.