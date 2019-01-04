‘Surviving R. Kelly’ Aftermath: The Problem With The Pedestal

The veil that the entertainment business has closely guarded is now being slowly lifted. Those who were once put on pedestals are now crawling on the ground trying to find a way out of their own shit. That’s the problem with the pedestal. It makes you believe that you are bigger and better than who you really are. You actually create a world where you exalt yourself.

If you watch the news and read the blogs you already know their names. All once highly regarded, but now just marked on a long list of alleged sexual predators. They were allowed to operate and thrive in an industry that promotes these types of acts. You even join in on the promotion by envying their lives and envying their relationships. You run to their social media pages to see what they do next. Not knowing that behind the scenes they are nothing but negative entities that walk around with a twisted sense of self. Ones that suck souls and ruin lives.

But some of you do know who they really are. Their entourage consists of enablers and “yes men” that rather subject themselves to atrocities than speak the truth. They rather collect a check than walk righteously. They rather forfeit their soul than expose it. I’m just trying to tell you.. that all that glitters is not gold. The majority of the people and the handlers that are being exposed are twisted individuals who are obsessed with power and control. But I’m a realist and I know… that we live in a world that loves fantasy and not reality.

“For those who exalt themselves will be humbled, and those who humble themselves will be exalted.” Matthew 23:12.

An opinionated article first published on Angelonfire.blog