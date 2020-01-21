In Episode 4, the WAGNN team discusses the rules of engagement in relationships. Our team use scenarios that relate to singles, singles with children, and married couples.

WAGNN explores questions like, Are your rules strict or loose? Do you ask the right questions? Are you able to communicate your needs properly and here the responses clearly? These are used as self-reflection prompts to gain an understanding of others and oneself on a deeper level.

As one journey through different stages of interpersonal relationships, needs change. Often times when these changes take place, we set expectations of others and we must evaluate if our expectations are realistic or not.

We challenge you to open your ears and thoughts while expanding your knowledge and understanding of people, situations, and cultures. Please leave your comments below; good, bad, or indifferent, we welcome all opinions and feedback.

We hope you enjoy listening!

