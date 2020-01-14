Have you heard anyone say, “I can’t be friends with girls/women because they carry too much drama” or “I don’t need friends; all I need is me?” Though these are adages that people apply to protect themselves, the inability to create and maintain real relationships can cause a shift in one’s experiences, values, and happiness.

Friendships are the beginning of human interaction with the outside world. This interaction begins early in life (in your home with family or in school) and continues through adulthood.

In our third episode, dubbed real friends vs. fake friends, the WAGNN team discusses all the traits of a real friend, why some friendships don’t work, fake friends, and the mutual commitment and understanding required to maintain friendships.

We challenge you to open your ears and thoughts while expanding your knowledge and understanding of people, situations, and cultures. Please leave your comments below; good, bad, or indifferent, we welcome all opinions and feedback.

We hope you enjoy listening!

