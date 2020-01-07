A New Vantage Point Into The Downfall of R. Kelly

In Episode 2 of the WAGNN Podcast, the team discusses allegations surrounding controversial R&B singer R. Kelly and the many emotional ties, including parenting, consequences of abuse, and the cycle of trauma and how it affects everyone in its community.

Recently, the second segment of the docuseries, Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning, aired on Lifetime, and WAGNN had some follow-up questions as it relates to trauma and traumatic experiences that everyday people undergo. Do we know the names of every person affected by this experience? No, however, we hope those who may not have shared their stories or name about assault will have the courage to find their inner voice and get help.

We challenge you to open your ears and thoughts while expanding your knowledge and understanding of people, situations, and cultures. Also, please leave your comments below, good, bad, or indifferent, we welcome all opinions and feedback.

We hope you enjoy listening!

