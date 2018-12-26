Well respected brand in the Hip-Hop community, Swisher Sweets, is taking its talents to New Orleans to present the Swisher Sweets NOLA Takeover.

Held at The Orpheum Theater on Friday, December 28 at 9 pm, the event of a lifetime will feature some of the biggest names in Hip-Hop; including Gucci Mane, Fetty Wap, Machine Gun Kelly, Desiigner, and New Orleans’ own DJ Mannie Fresh.

The “Takeover” is apart of The Swisher Sweets Artist Project Pack which has lit up stages in Los Angeles, New York City, Philadelphia, and Atlanta. It seems New Orleans has been chosen to close out the year with a huge back that only NOLA can deliver.

Atlanta rapper Gucci Mane is a known brand ambassador for Swisher Sweets and the recipient of the 2018 Spark Award.

Now in its 4th year, the Swisher Sweets Artist Project is the first creative initiative designed to bring two industries together to create a unified cross-cultural relationship. By providing a stage for emerging performers, awarding grants and offering unique promotional opportunities, the Artist Project is a platform to help artists to create, share, and pursue their passion.

Don’t miss out on your opportunity to get tickets to this one-of-a-kind music showcase. More Details Can be Found at http://ap.swishersweets.com.