Hip-Hop artist Big K.R.I.T was recently honored by Hip Hop Weekly at the publication’s holiday mixer in Atlanta. In partnership with tech startup The Rap Plug, Hip Hop Weekly host their “Music Industry Holiday Mixer” that took place at The Gathering Spot on Dec. 11.

Hosted by Anisa Breneé, with sounds provided by DJ Philly Ty, the event aimed at bringing out key influencers and music industry professionals. In addition, performances from Dopeboy Ra, Casino, Roc Nation’s own Venus and BHM, Posa and more, lit up the night.

As the guest of honor, Big K.R.I.T. took part in a discussion where he imparted words of key wisdom on the crowd of attendees. “Creativity and art is a very beautiful way to express yourself without having to be dead on,” said the rapper.

The floor was also opened to members of the crowd to ask questions and provide their opinions of creativity and self-expression.

