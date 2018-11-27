Multiplatinum hip-hop artist and criminal justice reform advocate Meek Mill will support his highly-anticipated album, CHAMPIONSHIPS, due out November 30, with a new U.S. tour titled The Motivation Tour. Produced by Live Nation, the 16-city U.S. tour will kick off February 19 in Miami, FL and make stops in L.A., Chicago, New York, his hometown of Philadelphia and more, before wrapping March 24 in Atlanta, GA.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, November 30 at 10am local time at LiveNation.com. Citi is the official presale credit card of Meek Mill’s The Motivation Tour. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, November 27 at 10am local time until Thursday, November 29 at 10pm local time through Citi’s Private Pass program. For complete presale details, visit www.citiprivatepass.com.

TIDAL subscribers will also have access to an exclusive presale beginning Monday, November 26 at 12pm PT/3pm ET through Thursday, November 29 at 10pm local time. TIDAL members can find details for purchasing tickets on TIDAL.com or via the TIDAL mobile, web and desktop apps.

Mill will be making several nationally televised appearances following his recent album and tour announcements including an upcoming sit-down interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show airing Nov. 28 (check local listings). He will also be joining TIDAL’s Director of Culture & Content Elliott Wilson on December 2 for the CRWN interview series in New York City, where they will discuss the making of CHAMPIONSHIPS, criminal justice reform and more. Fans across the globe will be able to get more information and tune in to the livestream on TIDAL.com/MeekMill and media will be able to embed the interview using the code here: http://tdl.sh/CRWNMeek.

CHAMPIONSHIPS will be Mill’s first full-length album release since he dropped Wins & Losses on July 21, 2017. The project debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard charts and was certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

MEEK MILL ‘THE MOTIVATION TOUR’ U.S. DATES:

Tuesday, February 19, 2019 Miami, FL The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater Friday, February 22, 2019 Dallas, TX South Side Ballroom Saturday, February 23, 2019 Houston, TX* Revention Music Center* Tuesday, February 26, 2019 Phoenix, AZ Comerica Theatre Thursday, February 28, 2019 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Palladium Friday, March 1, 2019 San Francisco, CA* The Masonic* Tuesday, March 5, 2019 Denver, CO* Fillmore Auditorium* Friday, March 8, 2019 Chicago, IL* Aragon Ballroom* Saturday, March 9, 2019 Detroit, MI The Fox Theatre Tuesday, March 12, 2019 New York, NY* Hammerstein Ballroom* Friday, March 15, 2019 Philadelphia, PA* The MET* Tuesday, March 19, 2019 Hartford, CT XFINITY Theatre Wednesday, March 20, 2019 Lowell, MA Tsongas Center at UMass Lowell Thursday, March 21, 2019 Washington, DC The Anthem Saturday, March 23, 2019 Raleigh, NC The Ritz Sunday, March 24, 2019 Atlanta, GA Coca-Cola Roxy

*on sale to general public starting 12pm local time

In related news, the families of two men killed outside of a Meek Mill concert in 2016 are seeking $6 million to settle their lawsuits. Travis Ward and Jaquan Graves were killed and two others were injured in a shooting, which took place in the parking lot of the Oakdale Theater in Wallingford, Connecticut shortly after the rapper’s show on December 30, 2016.

Although it was reported that the shooting was connected to Meek, the families of the men are suing the hip-hop star, claiming his lyrics glorify violence and attracted thugs to the concert. They filed the lawsuit against Meek, real name Robert Rihmeek Williams, and bosses of the theater in May, insisting they should have provided better security. According to The Blast, the parties are willing to settle but are demanding $3 million each.

In more Meek Mill news, the Philadelphia rapper penned an Op-ed in the New York Times calling for a sweeping overhaul to the criminal justice system. Meek, who spent 5-months in prison before his release in April, called for change to the “broken” system, which he insisted has been designed to fail African-Americans and Latinos.

“It’s clearer than ever that a disproportionate number of men and women of color are treated unfairly by a broken criminal justice system,” Mill wrote. “The system causes a vicious cycle, feeding upon itself – sons and daughters grow up with their parents in and out of prison, and then become far more likely to become tied up in the arrest-jail-probation cycle. This is bad for families and our society as a whole.”

The 31-year-old demanded an end to “technical violations” and recommended officials introduce legislation that allows people to earn a reduction in probation time for good behavior to avoid “entire swaths of people” spending their lives in the system.

“It’s a shame that model probationers can be immediately put back behind bars simply for missing curfew, testing positive for marijuana, failing to pay fines on time or, in some cases, not following protocol when changing addresses,” he wrote. “Our lawmakers can and should do away with these ‘technical violations.’”

Mill, who is set to launch a foundation that will work on prison reform, concluded his candid essay by adding: “A higher power has put me in a position to help fix this – to help clean up this persistent stain on our society.”