Singer/Rapper Tory Lanez adds some separation to his rap battle with Joyner Lucas by releasing the much-anticipated “Talk to Me” remix featuring Lil Wayne, Rich The Kid, and DJ Stevie J.

“Talk to Me,” Which featured Rich The Kid on the original version, appears on Lanez’s latest album, ‘Love Me Now?,’ which was recently certified gold. Weezy adds a smooth flare to the remix as he delivers catchy bars about giving his lady that bag to spend while giving her praises like “Love the way you sound when you talk to me, sound like harmony.”

Outside of his battles and remixes, Lanez is also readying his first Spanish album El Agua for release next year.