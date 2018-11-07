9 Top Listed Songs Of The Era

Music has been the greatest and most beloved form of entertainment for almost every culture here in the U.S. and abroad. People love to listen to music whenever they are engaged in some sort of stressful activity or are getting bored. Different song categories are available in the industry like Pop, R&B, and Rap music. These categories are in demand equally as different people have different preferences regarding the songs. There is a famous quotation about music which says that “when the pain penetrates the music resonates.” This also indicates that you can have relief from pain by listening to good quality music as it has a soothing effect on your mind. There are few of the top listed songs which are most famous among the listeners, and with the help of https://coolessay.net/, we have compiled a list of the best and top listed songs for you to stream or download.

“Shallow” by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper

“Shallow,” performed by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, is one of most listened to song among music lovers. Both artists have an infatuating voice that is so appealing and can attract many people. This song was released on September 27, 2018 by Interscope Records via the soundtrack to the film, A Star Is Born. Many of the people love to listen to that fantastic song as it creates an amazing aura around the listener that relieves all sort of stresses and creates a pleasing effect. “Shallow” was written by Gaga with Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando, and Andrew Wyatt, and produced by her with Benjamin Rice. Commercially, the song became a worldwide success, reaching the top of the record charts in Australia, Austria, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, New Zealand, Scotland, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom, and the digital charts of Czech Republic, Luxembourg, Slovakia, and combined-Europe.

“Without Me” by Eminem

“Without Me,” released on May 14, 2002, is a song by Eminem and appears on his album, The Eminem Show. “Without Me” is one of Eminem’s most successful singles, reaching number two in the U.S. Billboard Hot 100, and number one in fifteen countries. The song was re-released on his greatest hits compilation album, Curtain Call: The Hits (2005), and was also featured in the movie suicide squad in 2016. The song won a Grammy for “Best Music Video.”

“Monster Mash” by Bobby “Boris” Pickett

“Monster Mash” is a 1962 novelty song and is also known as the best-known song by Bobby “Boris” Pickett. The song was released as a single on Gary S. Paxton’s Garpax Records label in August 1962 along with a full-length LP called The Original Monster Mash. The “Monster Mash” single was #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and has been a perennial holiday favorite ever since its release. People are drawn to this record because of its fascinating lyrics and composition.

“Happier” by Marshmello and British band Bastille

“Happier” is a song by American music producer Marshmello and British band Bastille. This song was produced by Marshmello, and the lyrics were written by Dan Smith and Steve Mac. This was released by Astralwerks on August 17, 2018. It has reached number two in UK singles and number four on the Billboard Hot 100. Along with these, this is also the highest charting single for Marshmello in both the UK and the US. It is an amazing pop song that draws elements from the pop-rock genre.

“Thriller” by Michael Jackson

“Thriller” was recorded by The King of Pop Micheal Jackson and was composed by Rod Temperton. This song was produced by Quincy Jones. It is the seventh and final single released by Epic Records from his 1982 studio album of the same name. A 14-minute video showing Jackson in a horror-themed performance premiered on November 14, 1983. This song has appeared on different greatest hits album collections in different years like The Essential Michael Jackson and Michael Jackson This is it.

“High Hopes” by Panic! at the Disco

“High Hopes” is the song by Panic! at the Disco released on May 23, 2018. This is the second single from their sixth studio album. It was serviced to alternative radio on July 31, 2018, and the hot adult contemporary radio on August 27, 2018, and US pop radio on August 28, 2018. The music video for this song was released on August 27th. This song has reached number 21 on the Billboard Hot 100 and became their third top 40 hit. It has also reached the top ten in Australia, Germany and became top 20 in Ireland.

“Crazy in Love” by Beyonce

The hit single, “Crazy in Love,” is a song by music superstar Beyonce featuring husband and hip-hop mogul Jay-Z. Lifted from her debut solo album, Dangerously in Love (2003), the song was a number-one hit in the US and UK, and reached the top 10 in various other countries worldwide. The record was composed by Beyonce and Jay-Z and produced by Rich Harrison; “Crazy in Love” is a contemporary R&B and Pop love song that incorporates elements of hip hop, soul, and 1970s-style funk music. Its lyrics describe a romantic obsession that causes the protagonist to act out of character. At the 46th Annual Grammy Awards (2004), “Crazy in Love” won Grammy Awards for Best R&B Song and Best Rap/Sung Collaboration.

“Money” By Cardi B

Money is a song by American rapper Cardi B. It was released by Atlantic Records and WEA International Inc. on October 23, 2018. This song was written by Cardi B as well. On October 22nd, she announced that the single would be released on Thursday but the song was released two days earlier. This is the first single by Cardi B since the release of her debut album, ‘Invasion Of Privacy.’ The artwork shows Cardi posing in gloves composed of gold watches and a gilded, chain fringed hat.

“Da’Dip” by Freak Nasty

“Da’Dip” was written and recorded by American hip-hop artist Freak Nasty. It was released in July 1996 as the lead single from his second album. “Da’Dip” is Freak Nasty’s only top forty hit song. When it was first released, “Da’Dip” was unable to make waves in the industry, but after few years, it became popular among listeners. The song reached number 15 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and was certified Gold by RIAA on April 10, 1997. The single sold one million units in 1997 alone.