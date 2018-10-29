Tyga – Dip Ft. Nicki Minaj

Tyga continues to up his buzz!

Today, the West Coast rapper drops a new version of his hit single “Dip,” featuring Nicki Minaj. The song was originally released as a solo single in early September and has already amassed over 30 million streams and is also in the Top 30 at rhythmic radio and the Top 50 at urban radio currently.

This new collaboration is now dubbed the official version of the single, and it is accompanied by a vivid new music video which was inspired by Michael Jackson and Janet Jackson’s “Scream.”

Tyga has been on a whirlwind all summer coming off his still chart-topping single “Taste,” which is still in the Top 20 on Billboard Hot 100 with 21 weeks on the charts, the single peeked at #8 cracking the Top 10. Taste has received over 900 Million streams and was #1 on both Rhythmic and Urban Radio Charts. Tyga has been selling out concert venues across the country.

Single Link: https://Empire.lnk.to/DipNicki

Song Credits: Written by Tyga & Nicki Minaj, Produced by d.a. doman, who also produced Taste and Swish for Tyga.

http://open.spotify.com/album/32EKwnBISVjObigwvsBzcL

https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/dip-feat-nicki-minaj-single/1440220078?ls=1