Lil’ Kim – “Nasty One” Remix Ft. Stefflon Don, Kranium, & HoodCelebrityy

Lil Kim takes the dancehall route for the remix to her “Nasty One” single.

The veteran rapper taps Stefflon Don, Kranium, and HoodCelebrityy for a stepping and intoxicating collaboration with production from iLLWayno.

“I always have to keep people guessing. When we decided to do this remix, I wanted it to feel like I was in the club,” states Lil’ Kim. “That’s why having Steff, Kranium, and HoodCelebrittyy on it was major. Each artist brings their own essence to the track, and it’s fire!”

Lil Kim is currently in the studio recording new music for her next project.

