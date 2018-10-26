John Legend’s ‘Legendary Christmas’ Out Now (Stream)

After giving us the Christmas original, “Bring Me Love,” and a cover of the yuletide classic, “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas,” feat. Esperanza Spalding, multi-platinum recording artist John Legend releases his first Christmas album entitled A Legendary Christmas.

“Make this holiday season Legendary with my new album #ALegendaryChristmas,” John announced on social media.

The 14-song set, executive produced by Raphael Saadiq, shows a warmer and more seasonal side of the multi-Grammy winner.

John will also support the project with the 25-date “Legendary Christmas Tour,” which kicks off November 15 in Clearwater, FL and will hit cities like Atlanta, New York, Los Angeles and more before commencing on December 30 in San Diego. To purchase tickets for the A LEGENDARY CHRISTMAS Tour, please visit: www.johnlegend.com.

Also, catch John on his hour-long Christmas special, “A Legendary Christmas with John and Chrissy,” on November 28th on NBC. Last month, NBC also announced that John has joined “The Voice” as a coach. John will join returning coaches, Kelly Clarkson, Adam Levine, and Blake Shelton for Spring 2019.

