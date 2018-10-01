John Legend Announces First Christmas Album and Accompanying Tour

Multi-platinum recording artist John Legend has announced his first Christmas album entitled A Legendary Christmas.

Set for release on October 26 via Columbia Records, the 14-song set, executive produced by Raphael Saadiq, shows a warmer and more seasonal side of the Grammy winner.

A Legendary Christmas Track List

What Christmas Means to Me (feat. Stevie Wonder on harmonica)

Silver Bells

Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas (feat. Esperanza Spalding)

No Place Like Home

Bring Me Love

Merry Christmas Baby / Give Love on Christmas Day

Christmas Time Is Here

Waiting for Christmas

Purple Snowflakes

The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting On An Open Fire)

Please Come Home for Christmas

Wrap Me Up in Your Love

By Christmas Eve

Merry Merry Christmas

To accompany the album, John will embark on the 25-date A Legendary Christmas Tour, which kicks off November 15 in Clearwater, FL and will hit cities like Atlanta, New York, Los Angeles and more before commencing on December 30 in San Diego.

Tickets for the A Legendary Christmas Tour go on sale to the general public Friday, October 5, with a special pre-sale opportunity for fans today only. To purchase pre-sale tickets and for more information on the tour, please visit: www.johnlegend.com.

A LEGENDARY CHRISTMAS Tour

Date City Venue 11/15/2018 Clearwater, FL Ruth Eckerd Hall 11/17/2018 Miami Beach, FL The Fillmore at The Jackie Gleason Theater 11/20/2018 Atlanta, GA Fox Theatre 11/23/2018 Atlantic City, NJ Borgata Resort Spa and Casino 11/24/2018 Mashantucket, CT Grand Theater at Foxwoods 11/25/2018 Boston, MA Boch Center 11/27/2018 Toronto, ON Sony Centre for the Performing Arts 11/28/2018 Oxon Hill, MD MGM National Harbor 12/03/2018 New York, NY Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden 12/04/2018 Philadelphia, PA Metropolitan Opera House 12/06/2018 Detroit, MI Fox Theatre 12/07/2018 Verona, NY Event Center at Turning Stone Resort Casino 12/09/2018 Columbus, OH Palace Theatre 12/10/2018 Indianapolis, IN Murat Theatre at Old National Centre 12/12/2018 Milwaukee, WI Riverside Theater 12/13/2018 Chicago, IL Civic Opera House 12/15/2018 Denver, CO Bellco Theatre 12/16/2018 Salt Lake City, UT Abravanel Hall 12/18/2018 Seattle, WA WaMu Theater 12/19/2018 Portland, OR Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall 12/21/2018 Oakland, CA Fox Theater 12/23/2018 Los Angeles, CA Microsoft Theater 12/29/2018 Costa Mesa, CA Segerstrom Center for the Arts 12/30/2018 San Diego, CA San Diego Civic Theatre