John Legend Announces First Christmas Album and Accompanying Tour

Multi-platinum recording artist John Legend has announced his first Christmas album entitled A Legendary Christmas.
Set for release on October 26 via Columbia Records, the 14-song set, executive produced by Raphael Saadiq, shows a warmer and more seasonal side of the Grammy winner.
A Legendary Christmas Track List
What Christmas Means to Me (feat. Stevie Wonder on harmonica)
Silver Bells
Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas (feat. Esperanza Spalding)
No Place Like Home
Bring Me Love
Merry Christmas Baby / Give Love on Christmas Day
Christmas Time Is Here
Waiting for Christmas
Purple Snowflakes
The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting On An Open Fire)
Please Come Home for Christmas
Wrap Me Up in Your Love
By Christmas Eve
Merry Merry Christmas
To accompany the album, John will embark on the 25-date A Legendary Christmas Tour, which kicks off November 15 in Clearwater, FL and will hit cities like Atlanta, New York, Los Angeles and more before commencing on December 30 in San Diego.
Tickets for the A Legendary Christmas Tour go on sale to the general public Friday, October 5, with a special pre-sale opportunity for fans today only. To purchase pre-sale tickets and for more information on the tour, please visit: www.johnlegend.com.
A LEGENDARY CHRISTMAS Tour
|Date
|City
|Venue
|11/15/2018
|Clearwater, FL
|Ruth Eckerd Hall
|11/17/2018
|Miami Beach, FL
|The Fillmore at The Jackie Gleason Theater
|11/20/2018
|Atlanta, GA
|Fox Theatre
|11/23/2018
|Atlantic City, NJ
|Borgata Resort Spa and Casino
|11/24/2018
|Mashantucket, CT
|Grand Theater at Foxwoods
|11/25/2018
|Boston, MA
|Boch Center
|11/27/2018
|Toronto, ON
|Sony Centre for the Performing Arts
|11/28/2018
|Oxon Hill, MD
|MGM National Harbor
|12/03/2018
|New York, NY
|Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden
|12/04/2018
|Philadelphia, PA
|Metropolitan Opera House
|12/06/2018
|Detroit, MI
|Fox Theatre
|12/07/2018
|Verona, NY
|Event Center at Turning Stone Resort Casino
|12/09/2018
|Columbus, OH
|Palace Theatre
|12/10/2018
|Indianapolis, IN
|Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
|12/12/2018
|Milwaukee, WI
|Riverside Theater
|12/13/2018
|Chicago, IL
|Civic Opera House
|12/15/2018
|Denver, CO
|Bellco Theatre
|12/16/2018
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Abravanel Hall
|12/18/2018
|Seattle, WA
|WaMu Theater
|12/19/2018
|Portland, OR
|Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
|12/21/2018
|Oakland, CA
|Fox Theater
|12/23/2018
|Los Angeles, CA
|Microsoft Theater
|12/29/2018
|Costa Mesa, CA
|Segerstrom Center for the Arts
|12/30/2018
|San Diego, CA
|San Diego Civic Theatre
