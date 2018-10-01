John Legend Announces First Christmas Album and Accompanying Tour

By |2018-10-01T19:40:37+00:00October 1st, 2018|Categories: News, R&B News|Tags: |0 Comments

Multi-platinum recording artist John Legend has announced his first Christmas album entitled A Legendary Christmas.

Set for release on October 26 via Columbia Records, the 14-song set, executive produced by Raphael Saadiq, shows a warmer and more seasonal side of the Grammy winner.

A Legendary Christmas Track List

What Christmas Means to Me (feat. Stevie Wonder on harmonica)
Silver Bells
Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas (feat. Esperanza Spalding)
No Place Like Home
Bring Me Love
Merry Christmas Baby / Give Love on Christmas Day
Christmas Time Is Here
Waiting for Christmas
Purple Snowflakes
The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting On An Open Fire)
Please Come Home for Christmas
Wrap Me Up in Your Love
By Christmas Eve
Merry Merry Christmas

To accompany the album, John will embark on the 25-date A Legendary Christmas Tour, which kicks off November 15 in Clearwater, FL and will hit cities like Atlanta, New York, Los Angeles and more before commencing on December 30 in San Diego.

Tickets for the A Legendary Christmas Tour go on sale to the general public Friday, October 5, with a special pre-sale opportunity for fans today only. To purchase pre-sale tickets and for more information on the tour, please visit: www.johnlegend.com.

A LEGENDARY CHRISTMAS Tour

  Date City Venue
11/15/2018 Clearwater, FL Ruth Eckerd Hall
11/17/2018 Miami Beach, FL The Fillmore at The Jackie Gleason Theater
11/20/2018 Atlanta, GA Fox Theatre
11/23/2018 Atlantic City, NJ Borgata Resort Spa and Casino
11/24/2018 Mashantucket, CT Grand Theater at Foxwoods
11/25/2018 Boston, MA Boch Center
11/27/2018 Toronto, ON Sony Centre for the Performing Arts
11/28/2018 Oxon Hill, MD MGM National Harbor
12/03/2018 New York, NY Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden
12/04/2018 Philadelphia, PA Metropolitan Opera House
12/06/2018 Detroit, MI Fox Theatre
12/07/2018 Verona, NY Event Center at Turning Stone Resort Casino
12/09/2018 Columbus, OH Palace Theatre
12/10/2018 Indianapolis, IN Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
12/12/2018 Milwaukee, WI Riverside Theater
12/13/2018 Chicago, IL Civic Opera House
12/15/2018 Denver, CO Bellco Theatre
12/16/2018 Salt Lake City, UT Abravanel Hall
12/18/2018 Seattle, WA WaMu Theater
12/19/2018 Portland, OR Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
12/21/2018 Oakland, CA Fox Theater
12/23/2018 Los Angeles, CA Microsoft Theater
12/29/2018 Costa Mesa, CA Segerstrom Center for the Arts
12/30/2018 San Diego, CA San Diego Civic Theatre

 

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: