G.O.O.D. Music Artist Valee Drops New Song “Awesome” Feat. Matt Ox

G.O.O.D. Music rapper Valee recently released his latest single “Awesome.” Different from anything coming out of his hometown of Chicago, Valee’s “Awesome” features fellow rapper Matt Ox. It’s another take on trap music.

“Awesome” is a short song, with a soft-spoken style. Valee delivers clever lyrics over a heavy bass track. He sketches a complete picture with his words piecing together phrases and words.

“Sometimes I rap and cut and copy and paste and move parts around, and it changes the whole song, for the better,” says Valee. His music career began when, intent on buying a gaming system, he stopped at Guitar Center instead. “I just wanted to make beats better than what I hear on my mixtapes or on the radio, and I wanted to rap on it. I wasn’t thinking about anyone else at all.”

His counterintuitive approach across five mixtapes and his G.O.O.D. Music debut EP, GOOD job, You Found Me, has captured the ears of artists and music aficionados alike, drawn to his unorthodox approach. Earlier this year, he released “Womp, Womp” (feat. Jeremih), which served as a catchy and hilarious single for the Summer.