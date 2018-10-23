Cardi B Drops New Single, “Money”

Rapper Cardi B is here to remind us why she needs that cash money!

The former stripper turned-fame rapper releases the new single, “Money,” her first solo effort since dropping the platinum-selling debut album, Invasion Of Privacy. On the track, Cardi tells about all the fancy things that she loves, but she puts money over all of it.

I was born to flex (Yes) / Diamonds on my neck / I like boardin’ jets, I like mornin’ sex (Woo!) / But nothing in this world that I like more than checks (Money),” she raps. “All I really wanna see is the (Money) / I don’t really need the D, I need the (Money) / All a bad bitch need is the (Money).”

This release comes fresh on the heels of Cardi’s sit down interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live in Brooklyn – her first official interview since giving birth earlier this year.

Recently, Cardi took home four awards at the 2018 BET Hip Hop Awards including MVP Of The Year, Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse, Made-You-Look Awards, and Hustler Of The Year. She also won 3 awards at the 2018 AMA’s, which includes Favorite Artist – Rap/Hip-Hop, Favorite Song – Soul/R&B (with Bruno Mars), and Favorite Song – Rap/Hip-Hop. Furthermore, Cardi B is currently nominated for 3 People’s Choice Awards.

Check out “Money” below:

