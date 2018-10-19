Travis Scott – ‘Sicko Mode’ Feat. Drake

One of the hottest songs out right now just received visual treatment.

Rapper Travis Scott unleashes the much-anticipated music video for “Sicko Mode,” a collaboration with rap superstar Drake.

The visual kicks off with Drake walking a Dog before he releases pink smoke from a flare into the air. Travis enters on a horse and assumes multiple characters including a professor and a 90’s R&B singer. The two eventually link in the parking lot of Screwed Up Records & Tapes in Houston, and the clip ends with them walking off into the sunset.

Lifted from Scott’s Astroworld album, the platinum-certified “Sicko Mode” is currently No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Scott will kick off his 25-date “Astroworld: Wish You Were Here” arena tour with supporting acts Trippie Redd, Gunna, and Sheck Wes on Nov. 8.

Watch Travis and Drake below in “Sicko Mode.”