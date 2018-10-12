Lil Yachty Readies New Album, ‘Nuthin’ 2 Prove’

Atlanta rapper Lil Yachty has announced the upcoming release of his latest album, Nuthin’ 2 Prove. With a release date of October 19, he plans to hold a listening party in Los Angeles.

The forthcoming album follows behind his Birthday Mix 3, and his Lil Boat 2 mixtape, which featured a slew of artists including Ugly God, 2 Chainz, Quavo, PnB Rock, Offset, Lil Pump, Trippie Redd, Lil Baby and more. Additionally, this comes after Lil Yachty’s single “Who Want The Smoke?” which features Offset and Cardi B.

Yachty also recently filmed his role for How High 2. In the movie, he plays Roger, an entrepreneur and the younger brother of one of the protagonists from the original film. According to the description of the movie provided by MTV, Roger and his friend go “on a magical hash-fueled journey to fund their on-demand munchies delivery start-up.”

This past summer he made his big screen debut as the voice of Green Lantern in Teen Titans Go! To The Movies. Lil Yachty also recently collaborated with Donny Osmond for Chef Boyardee’s “Start The Par-dee” jingle.

Lil Yachty, aka Lil Boat, aka “King of the Youth” is a 21-year old Atlanta native, a Grammy-nominated singer, rapper, producer, creative designer, branding genius and fashion icon who smashed onto the scene two years ago. Since then, he has accumulated nearly 3 billion streams!

Words by Martel S. Sharpe