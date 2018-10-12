John Legend Shares Two Songs From Upcoming Christmas Album

Earlier this month, multi-platinum recording artist John Legend announced the release of his first Christmas album, A Legendary Christmas.

Now, the Grammy-winning R&B/Soul singer has returned with sounds from the project in the form of two songs; an original called “Bring Me Love” and a cover of the yuletide classic, “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas.” The former is boasts a classic Legend vibe with a holiday theme while the latter sees the crooner linking with jazz singer Esperanza Spalding for a spicy duet.

Set for release on October 26 via Columbia Records, the 14-song set, executive produced by Raphael Saadiq, shows a warmer and more seasonal side of the Grammy winner. John will also support the project with the 25-date “Legendary Christmas Tour,” which kicks off November 15 in Clearwater, FL and will hit cities like Atlanta, New York, Los Angeles and more before commencing on December 30 in San Diego.

Listen to “Bring Me Love” and “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas” below: