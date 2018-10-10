Jeezy Hammers Golden Spike at Sold-Out Atlanta United Game

Internationally known Atlanta rapper Young Jeezy joined Atlanta United soccer fans in a sold-out stadium this weekend. The rapper and entrepreneur had the honor of hammering the Golden Spike prior to the MLS game between the Atlanta United and the New England Revolution. The game took place on Saturday, October 6 at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Hamming the Golden Spike, has now become an Atlanta tradition on match day. The spike is essentially a symbol of unity and strength. It’s also a nod to the city’s historic railroad roots. Separated into two parts, the honor requires the Golden Spike to be integrated before the match and beyond the final whistle. Each time an ATLien is chosen to strike it three times as the entire stadium cheer and roar in excitement.

One of the top artists in the Hip-Hop game, Jeezy is scheduled to release his final rap album later this month. The last project is title Thug Motivation 104: Trust the Process, which completes the “Thug Motivation” series that he started back in 2005 with his debut album, Let’s Get It: Thug Motivation 101.

Words by Martel S. Sharpe

Photo credit: Malik Golar