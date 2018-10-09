Marz – Back In The City

Queens representer Marz recently unloaded his latest single “Back In The City,” taken from his upcoming EP, which is still in the works. Simultaneously, he dropped the visuals for the song.

“Back In The City” showcases some of the raw and smooth rhymes that Marz is known for. Sitting on track with melodic tones and a hard beat, this Queens kid is mouthing off like no one’s business. The music video features Marz running around his city, owning every street, corner, and block with his swag. It’s the perfect “hometown hero” piece.

Rapper, actor, dancer, and model, Marz is an all-around entertainment professional. A graduate of The Professional Performing Arts High School, he started his career with the New York Knicks as Knick City Kid. He later went on to perform on BET’s 106 & Park and at the BET Experience. Also, Marz has been able to grace the stage with major acts like Diggy, Mindless Behavior, Jacob Latimore, and many more. Lately, he’s been seen featured in a lot of music videos, including King Combs “Love You Better” featuring Chris Bown.

“Back In The City” is just a taste of what he as in store for his EP.

Martel S. Sharpe