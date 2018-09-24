ATL’s Ralo Enlists Young Thug For Animated ‘See The Light Pt. 2’ Video

Exploring the depths of the soul with unpredictably melodic flows, ATL’s Ralo infuses trap music with raw emotion. Teaming up with his kindred spirit and close friend Young Thug, Ralo shares a video for “See The Light Pt. 2.”

The video for “See The Light Pt. 2” sees cartoon versions of Ralo and Young Thug in Ralo’s hometown of The Bluff, a notoriously gritty part of West Atlanta. Ralo takes on a string of opponents in fight scenes throughout the video, including a fight with Moneybagg Yo (stylized “Money Bag Ho” in the video, referencing their tumultuous history). The lighthearted animations juxtaposed the moving nature of the lyrics.

Speaking on the video, Ralo says, “The idea came from the label I have my independent deal through Empire. They were really on me to do a cartoon video. They came up with the idea and I gave the green light once they showed me the concept. And I wanted to show that I could beat his ass even if it is in a cartoon.”

Watch below:

The culmination of a three-year journey from prison to the radio charts, Ralo has worked with acts such as Gucci Mane, Future, Shawty Lo, Young Thug, Lil Uzi Vert, 21 Savage, Lil Yachty, Jefé (Shy Glizzy), and Young Scooter.