Over the weekend, Drake canceled two Miami shows due to a serious illness. The Scorpion rapper was supposed to take the stage with hip-hop trio Migos on their Aubrey & The Three Migos Tour at the American Airlines Arena on Friday and Saturday night, but an undisclosed illness forced him to canceled the engagements just hours before he was set to hit the stage.

According to sources in contact with TMZ.com, production issues were to blame at first for the cancellations, but in an IG post posted to his IG story early Sunday morning, Drake revealed it was because of a mysterious “serious” illness.

“I just wanted to say how sorry I am about these two Miami shows. I got so ill so fast I had never experienced anything like that in my life. Unlike other show cancellations or date adjustments due to production issues this one fell pm me and I just want to apologize because I hate letting down anyone who come (sic) to share these moments with us,” he wrote. “Thank you to the two doctors and nurse that helped me with round the clock care. Miami deserves 100 percent and I promise that experience when we return,” he continued.

The shows are rescheduled for November 13 and 14.

“Thank you god for allowing me to recover and continue. on we go!” he ended, signifying he’s well enough to return to the stage for their next scheduled gig in New Orleans, Louisiana today (Sept. 24).

The tour had been plagued with production issues from its’ onset: the trek was initially supposed to kick off in Utah in late July, but ended up launching in Kansas City, Missouri in August, and a number of the early shows were rescheduled, while one in Chicago, Illinois was canceled altogether. Drake also had to postpone one of his three homecoming gigs in Toronto, Canada for a second time last month, with promoters at Live Nation blaming the change of plans on “circumstances beyond our control”.