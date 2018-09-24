Cardi B Reportedly In Talks About Superbowl Solo Slot

It’s already been reported that Maroon 5 will take to the stage at the new Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta for the Super Bowl LIII halftime show in 2019. Maroon 5 has a collab with Cardi B called “Girls Like You,” so it’s been speculated Cardi will join them to perform the duet, but will the rapper get her own solo slot, too?

According to TMZ, not only are Cardi and her people trying to negotiate for the “Bodak Yellow” rapper to pop in for a cameo to perform the duet, they’re also asking the National Football League (NFL) for a solo set during the halftime show.

But if a deal is reached, will Cardi REALLY take the check? We ask because back in February 2018, when asked if she would consider taking on the gig if it was offered, Cardi replied that she wouldn’t until “they (the NFL) hire Colin Kaepernick back.”

And if so, does that mean Kaepernick is headed back to the NFL? According to Business Insider, perhaps. It was recently rumored that Kaepernick is being eyed by the Patriots and Raiders to sign the quarterback.

Kaepernick helped launch the #TakeAKnee movement in 2016, which saw him kneel during the National Anthem before games, to protest racial inequality and police brutality in the U.S. Since then, Kaepernick has been blackballed in the league, causing him to file a grievance against the NFL and its owners in November 2017. The case is expected to go to trial in the coming months.

Kaepernick is currently the face of Nike’s campaign celebrating the 30th anniversary of its ‘Just Do It’ slogan.