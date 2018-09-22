SAINt JHN Drops Raunchy Video For “Lust”

Brooklyn-bred artist SAINt JHN premieres the visual for his latest single “LUST.” The third single off his 13-track album COLLECTION ONE, “LUST” arrives after “3 Below” and “Roses.” COLLECTION ONE has accumulated over 100 million streams across all platforms since its release in March.

In the music video for “LUST,” SAINt JHN literally take us on a ride through the desert. Surrounded by four wives-to-be, it’s definitely a wild time being had. He also showcases his fashion line Christian Sex Club, draped in a floral silk blouse, crisp boxers and blue leather pants. All of which were designed by himself.

When asked about the creative process for “LUST,” SAINt JHN describes, “I’m just making the things I wanna see, the world I’m creating looks ignorant, loud, sexy, fast and black asf.. and then I get to add my music to it?! That’s pretty Litt!!”

Carlos St. John, better known by his stage name Saint Jhn (stylized as SAINt JHN), is an American singer, songwriter, producer, and rapper. He released his first album under the Saint Jhn moniker, Collection One, in March 2018. Prior to that, Jhn wrote songs for a number of acts, including Jidenna, Hoodie Allen, Usher, Kiesza, and others. He is a founding member of the GØDD COMPLEXx music collective. Carlos St. John was born in Brooklyn, New York and is of Guyanese descent.

Check out the music video for SAINt JHN’s “LUST.” His project COLLECTION ONE is currently available on all streaming platforms.