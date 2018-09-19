Today (Sept. 19), alt-J shares the new track and music video for “Last Year,” (feat. GoldLink) (Terrace Martin Version). The slow-burning track is accompanied by an animated video directed by Jay Fury and features a performance by multi-instrumentalist/producer Terrace Martin.

“alt-J and Terrace Martin are two artists I respect immensely,” shares GoldLink, “so I was honored to tell a story with them on this new album of RELAXER remixes.”

Terrace Martin explains “this record is special to me because it truly reflects freedom and what it means to have no boundaries. I actually produced this record in Poland fueled by nothing but a cup full of espresso.”

This is the third release from alt-J’s forthcoming album REDUXER, following the Pusha T and Twin Shadow combo for “In Cold Blood (feat. Pusha T) (Twin Shadow version)” and the Danny Brown collaboration “Deadcrush (feat. Danny Brown) (Alchemist x Trooko Version).

REDUXER is a set of 11 reinterpretations of songs from alt-J’s third album RELAXER, reimagined by a wide variety of hip-hop artists and producers. The album will be available on September 28th on Canvasback/Atlantic.