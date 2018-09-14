6LACK Drops Sophomore Album ‘East Atlanta Love Letter’ (Stream)

After dropping singles “Nonchalant” and “Switch,“ Atlanta rapper 6LACK releases his sophomore album, East Atlanta Love Letter, today (Sept. 14).

The 14-track LP boasts a slew of star-studded appearances, including J. Cole (“Pretty Little Fears”), Future (“East Atlanta Love Letter”), Offset (“Balenciaga Challenge”), and Khalid (“Seasons”). About the project, the artist said it’s an “open love letter to his daughter, family, friends, past, and current lovers, and includes difficult questions he’s had to answer while navigating through life.”

“With this album my goal was to open up the conversation about love,” 6LACK continued. “The good things and the not so good things, because love isn’t just a one-sided thing. Love is a process that comes with revealing parts of yourself that you aren’t so proud of. I’m doing this in hopes that people just learn how to communicate more.”

6LACK has also announced an international tour to support the LP called “From East Atlanta, with Love Tour,” which runs this fall from October through December. The trek will hit up U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa.

Stream East Atlanta Love Letter below.

