6LACK Drops New Single ‘Switch’ ft. Ty Dolla $ign (Video)

It’s been a minute since we’ve heard from 6LACK (“Cutting Ties“) but now he’s back with a new Ty Dolla $ign-assisted single called “Switch.”

Ty can be heard on the background vocals while the Georgia-native sings about stepping in someone else’s shoes.

“Now switch / Tell me how it feels, to be somebody else,” he sings on the chorus. “Now switch / It wasn’t what you thought it was, another story to tell.”

“Switch” may be a part of a new project from 6LACK; he recently announced on Instagram the completion of a new album: