6LACK Reveals Title of New Album & Announces World Tour (Dates)

After declaring his sophomore album was complete back in June, 6LACK has revealed via Instagram the official title of his sophomore project. East Atlanta Love Letter is the title of the forthcoming opus according to an IG post uploaded yesterday (Aug. 13).

Along with news of the title of his album, 6LACK also shared the news of a world tour called the “From East Atlanta With Love Tour.” Supported by Tierra Whack, Summer Walker, They, and Boogie, 6LACK will hit up South Africa, Australia, and New Zealand before heading stateside hitting up major markets like NYC, Cleveland, Miami, Memphis, L.A., and Canadian hubs such as Montreal, Toronto, and Vancouver.

Tickets go on sale August 17th. Click HERE for dates and to purchase tickets.