Report: Cardi B and Nicki Minaj Scuffle at New York Fashion Week Party

If you thought Nicki Minaj and Cardi B were cordial, that stage of their relationship is officially over.

On Friday night, the two rappers reportedly got into a fight at the Harper’s Bazaar ICONS party, a New York Fashion Week event, which left Cardi with a bump over her left eye.

The incident took place on the second-floor balcony during a Christina Aguilera performance. “The scene was f—— crazy,” an insider tells PEOPLE. “It was entourage against entourage.”

The source continued, “They had their altercation on the second-floor balcony, right above the red carpet. All of the sudden there was a big commotion and everyone didn’t know what was going on.”

Cardi B was escorted out of the venue with a large lump on her forehead following the incident, while Minaj reportedly stated.

“She left barefoot with her dress ripped and butt out,” a source said; she threw her shoes at Minaj.

Videos of the incident were posted on social media. In one video posted by Twitter user Mihaela, Cardi B can be seen making a lunge towards someone, though it is not entirely clear if it’s Minaj.

In another video posted by VladTV, Cardi is heard repeatedly staying say something about my daughter again.

Although no arrest has been made, the NYPD is reportedly investigating the incident.

Cardi B took to Instagram following the incident; she captioned a post “PERIOD,” and gave a detailed reason for the altercation without naming Minaj.

“I’ve let a lot of s— slide! I let you sneak diss me, I let you lie on me, I let you attempt to stop my bags, f— up the way I eat! You’ve threaten other artists in the industry, told them if they work with me you’ll stop f—— with them!! I let you talk big s— about me!!” she wrote.

“I addressed you once in person, I addressed you a second time in person, and every time you copped the plea!! But when you mention my child, you choose to like comments about me as a mother, make comments about my abilities to take care of my daughter is when all bets are f—— off!! I’ve worked to[sic] hard and come too far to let anybody f— with my success!!!! Bitches talk all that s— in they raps but in real life they pussy!! This s— really is for entertainment!!”

No word from Minaj yet about the incident!