Aminé Reveals “Reel It In” Video; Announces “TourPointFive” Tour

Multi Platinum-certified rapper Aminé is finally sharing a new music video for his latest single “Reel It In. Available at all digital retailers, the song is featured on his new project titled, ONEPOINTFIVE. He released both “Reel It In” and ONEPOINTFIVE through Republic Records.

Face value doesn’t do this music video justice. For the last couple of years, we’ve enjoyed seeing artists step their visual game up instead of opting to the old and simple concept of “bad bitches and money.” The beginning of Aminé’s “Reel It In” video portrays the typical “ass-shaking” narrative until he switches things up with a couple of interesting characters. He gives a different take on the classic cars and babes scene, so often portrayed in Hip-Hop during the 90s and early 2000s.

Every once in a while, an artist comes along and rewrites the entire rulebook for a genre. That’s exactly what Aminé did with “Caroline” in 2016. It earned an RIAA 4X Platinum plaque as he delivered a kinetic performance of the anthem on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon between constant touring. “REDMERCEDES” and its high-profile official remix with Missy Elliott and AJ Tracey saw him lap the competition yet again as his full-length debut Good For You went gold and set the stage for even bigger things to come!

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Aminé also announced his North American headlining tour, TourPointFive, which begins November 14th in Denver, CO at Cervantes. Aminé will bring his live show through parts of the midwest and south, as well as major markets along both the east and west coasts. See full tour dates below.

TourPointFive Dates:

Wed, Nov 14 Denver, CO Cervantes

Fri, Nov 16 Milwaukee, WI Rave II

Mon, Nov 19 Minneapolis, MN First Ave

Tues, Nov 20 Detroit, MI Saint Andrews

Wed, Nov 21 Chicago, IL House of Blues

Fri, Nov 23 Cincinnati, OH Bogart’s

Sun, Nov 25 Toronto, Canada Phoenix

Mon, Nov 26 New York, NY Brooklyn Steel

Tues, Nov 27 Silver Springs, MD The Fillmore

Wed, Nov 28 Philadelphia, PA TLA

Sat, Dec 01 Carrboro, NC Cat’s

Sun, Dec 02 Atlanta, GA Masquerade New Room

Tues, Dec 04 New Orleans, LA Republic

Thurs, Dec 06 Dallas, TX House of Blues

Fri, Dec 07 Houston, TX Warehouse Live

Sat, Dec 08 Austin, TX Emos

Tues, Dec 11 San Diego, CA Observatory

Wed, Dec 12 Santa Ana, CA Observatory

Wed, Dec 12 Santa Ana, CA Observatory (2nd Show)

Thurs, Dec 13 Los Angeles, CA Novo

Tues, Dec 18 Seattle, WA Showbox Sodo

Wed, Dec 19 Vancouver, Canada The Vogue

Thurs, Dec 20 Portland, OR Roseland Theatre

Fri, Dec 21 Portland, OR Roseland Theatre

Martel S. Sharpe