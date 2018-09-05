Eminem Is Stalked By Media In ‘Fall’ Video

From his surprise album Kamikaze, Eminem releases the video for “Fall,” which finds him trying to escape the media and people who criticized his last album, Revival.

The clip opens with the rapper receiving a lot of social media notifications criticizing his previous opus. One reads, “Revival is dead on arrival,” and another says: “Remember when Eminem was dope?” A third one asks, “Will the old Slim Shady please come back?”

The rest of the video sees the Detroit rapper being chased by a shadow person that crawled from his tablet, and enters his body. Now possessed by this energy, Em, jumps out of a window and lands on his feet before stepping on his Revival album.