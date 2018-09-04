Jacquees Adds His Flare to Ella Mai’s “Trip”

Jacquees gives some push to Ella Mai’s latest single, “Trip,” by giving it his own personal touch.

Done for his “Quemix” series, the R&B crooner delivers a sultry-rich and exhilarating rendition of the feel-good gem.

“Girl, it ain’t cool how you be playin’ / And I don’t dig how you keep me waitin’,” Quees Soulfully delivers. “Your feelin’s switch up too much, girl it’s confusing / ‘Cause you tell me we’re friends, then the next time your friend with her ‘N.'”

The new remix comes on the heels of collaborations with Tory Lanez & Kirko Bangs (“Work Sumn“), Wale (“Black Bonnie“), four new songs, and Jacquees’ debut album, 4275.

Push play on the Quemix below.