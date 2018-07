On the heels of her smash single “Boo’d Up,” Ella Mai is ready to drop a new offering titled “Trip.” Mai announced the new single on Twitter with news it’s set to drop on Aug. 3rd. The British singer also released the single artwork

Along with news of the forthcoming single, Mai also revealed her debut album is “soon come.” The album will follow up her 2017 EP Ready.

Catch Ella Mai on her “Boo’d Up” North American Tour beginning in Dallas on Aug 6th. See deets and dates HERE.