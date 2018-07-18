Jacquees Unwraps Four New Songs

Jacquees seems to have some unfinished business because today the Cash Money Records signee released four new songs.

The new offerings, titled “Pull Up,” “Who’s,” “Put Your Game On Me,” and “Jump on It,” which samples Ginuwine’s ’90s classic “Pony,” follows the R&B singer/songwriter’s recently released debut album, 4275.

Each of the newly released gems caters to Jacquees’ female following.

Quees is currently supporting Chris Brown on his “Heartbreak on a Full Moon Tour,” which also features Rich the Kid, H.E.R., and 6LACK. He also plans to release a joint album with Brown.