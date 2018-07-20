Tory Lanez & Jacquees Join Kirko Bangz for “Work Sumn”

After teaming with Chris Brown for the recently released “Date Night (Same Time),” Rapper Kirko Bangz taps R&B crooners Tory Lanez and Jacquees for the new offering, “Work Sumn.” The bouncy, laid-back record is primed for the strip club as all collaborators offer their intimate recollection of women they enjoyed.

“She a fine little Tindr girl / Yeah, she’s dancing like a stripper / I met her on the road, this bitch is bad as I remember,” Jacquees delivers on the lead verse.

Ever since his most popular rhythmic single “Drank In My Cup” in 2011, Kirko has never failed to capture his fans with unforgettable production and witty lyrics. With Kirko and Jacquees trading verses, and Tory on the hook, “Work Sumn” is a guaranteed R&B hit record!

Take a listen to the intimate, highly-anticipated single below and watch out for more new music in the near future from Kirko Bangz!