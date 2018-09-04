Chris Brown Links Up With Sage the Gemini For Stripper-Anthem ‘Buss It’

Get ready to drop it low and “Buss It” open. Sage the Gemini and Chris Brown team up for a new, stripper-style anthem.

On the song, Breezy graces the hook via an interpolation of Usher’s 1997 single, “You Make Me Wanna,” singing: “You make me wanna leave the one I’m with, so girl leave that bum you with.”

Sage takes on the verses with tales of stripper vices and the flashy, player lifestyle.

“Yeah, car dealer, I be there a lot / Cop something with the engine triceratops / Three Sarahs in my bed, and they all tryna get it / I just told ’em that I just wanna try Sarah top,” Sage opens his first bars with.

Stream below: