The Game – DTF Feat. YG, Ty Dolla $ign, Jeremih

Compton rapper The Game taps fellow emcee YG and crooners Ty Dolla $ign and Jeremih for the explicative bedroom banger “DTF.”

Produced by Bongo ByTheWay, the party anthem finds Game and YG trading bars with their classic West Coast bounce while Ty Dolla $ign sets it up “face down, ass up,” and Jeremih bluntly spells it out “DTF I’m down to f*ck.”

“DTF” is the first preview of The Game’s forthcoming studio album which he promises to divulge in conversations of “pain, love, sacrifice, and dedication.” Stay tuned as more details will be announced soon.