Alabama’s own TLE Cinco Drops “All The Money”

Alabama’s own TLE Cinco just released his debut single “All The Money.” New to the music industry, this up-and-coming rapper is starting strong by not only dropping this song but also accompanying it with a music video.

“All The Money” is a bouncy record with playful rhymes. Touting lyrics like, “Ice on my neck, I’m the coldest. I’m the shit and she know it. I get the check and I throw it away. I got the check and I’m blowin’ it. I got a check and got more. I fucked your bitch on the floor. I bought these diamonds for sure. All of my shit cold.” These are definitely not the most complicated or hitting verses, but they’re a nice start to a rap career. The video feature TLE Cinco rapping in his neighborhood with his friends, bouncing around with stacks of cash.

Just 19-year-old, TLE Cinco is a Bessemer, Alabama born rapper. He’s chosen to introduce himself in the music industry through “All The Money.” Backed by 300 Entertainment and Truck Load Empire TLE Cinco’s “All The Money” is currently available on all streaming platforms.