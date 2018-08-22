Richie Evans Taps Eric Bellinger For New Single, “One Time”

Richie Evans and Eric Bellinger come together for the upbeat summer track titled, One Time. The R&B and Hip-Hop joint highlights both artists as they compliment each other vocally.

“I was playing the song in the studio and once the beat dropped I knew Eric Bellinger had to be on the joint,” Richie recalls on how the collaboration came about. “I have respect for his music, but I also felt he embodied the vocals needed to carry this song to the next level. We had mutual acquaintances and made it happen.”

Richie was featured on David Letterman & the BET Hip Hop Awards while also securing features in renowned hip-hop publications like XXL. He has collaborated with Shyne, Bun B, Jay Rock & Kendrick Lamar while releasing multiple mixtapes and EP’s. We can expect more from Richie Evans in the near future.

As of recent, Richie Evans has started his own label imprint The Evans Administration – a joint venture with Priority Records. The Evans Administration / Priority venture will feature his first single “One Time”.. and his new EP slated for later 2018.