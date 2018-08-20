Singer & Producer Russ Drops New Single, “The Flute Song”

Platinum recording artist and producer Russ has released his latest single “The Flute Song,” straight off his upcoming sophomore album, Zoo.

It’s assumed that “The Flute Song” takes its name from the flute sound that plays on the track. Produced by multi-platinum, award-winning producer Scott Storch, Russ pops off dope lyrics to the backdrop of the flute and some nice 808 sounds. He paints a unique picture for his audience using sounds and words.

Russ’ upcoming album Zoo follows up his RIAA certified platinum debut album, There’s Really A Wolf. As his breakout album There’s Really A Wolf is a 20-track album at feature two double-Platinum hits and five Gold songs. For Russ, it was a DIY project, in the sense that he produced, mixed, mastered, engineered, and wrote everything, exclusively by himself. The album garnered over 1.1 billion audio streams in the United States in 2017 alone.

This go-around he collaborated with his long-time friend, artist KidSuper for Zoo’s cover art. He’s scheduled to release the new album worldwide through Columbia Records on September 7th. However, “The Flute Song” is currently available on all streaming platforms and pre-orders for Zoo are also available.

This Fall, Russ is planning to continue the second leg of his “I See You Tour Part 2” tour. He’s hitting major cities across North America with a special performance happening in his hometown Atlanta.