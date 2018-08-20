Mustard – Dangerous World ft. Travis Scott and YG

DJ Mustard and his 10 Summers is looking to keep the summer 18 waves going via the new single “Dangerous World.” On the bouncy new offering, which boasts elements of the west coast’s classic sound, the hitmaker/rapper taps veterans Travis Scott and YG for an exciting and catchy collaboration.

Mustard, who reunited with YG for the rapper’s fourth studio album, Stay Dangerous, has had an impressive year. The 10 Summers CEO experienced chart-topping success after producing the single, “Boo’d Up” for his first signee, Ella Mai. The song topped three R&B/Hip-Hop Radio Charts, making Ella the first woman to do so since Beyonce in 2012. Mustard also appeared alongside Nick Jonas at the 2018 VMAs, as the duo performed their latest single “Anywhere.”

Fans of Mustard can catch him at his Las Vegas residency where he will be headlining through September 22nd.