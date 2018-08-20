Cardi B Drops New Video For “Ring” Ft. Kehlani

Cardi B brought joy to a lot of fans this morning by releasing a new video for her gold-certified song “Ring,” featuring R&B songstress Kehlani. The release comes on the heels on cardi’s appearance at the 2018 VMAs, where she is also nominated for 10 awards – making her the most nominated artist.

In the visual, Cardi is seen wrapped in old-school telephone cables as she drops gems, while Kehlani provides a sultry backdrop. “You don’t hit my line no more / You don’t make it ring, ring, ring, ring,” Lani sings. “I can’t keep this on the low / I want you to make it ring, ring, ring, ring.”

“Ring” is lifted off Cardi B’s platinum-selling debut album, “Invasion Of Privacy.”

Cardi continues to top the charts as the 2x platinum track, “I Like It” recently broke the #1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 – making Cardi the first female rapper with two Billboard Hot 100 number 1s. Continuing to rack up the awards, Cardi took home the award for Best Female Hip Hop Artist and the Coca-Cola Viewers’ Choice award at the 2018 BET Awards.

“Invasion Of Privacy” includes the 6x RIAA platinum certified classic, “Bodak Yellow,” alongside the 2x platinum certified smash, “Bartier Cardi (feat. 21 Savage),” standout favorites like platinum certified “Be Careful” and 2x platinum cerfitied“I Like It,” featuring Bad Bunny and J Balvin and a spectacular lineup of featured appearances from Chance The Rapper, SZA (Gold certified “I Do”), Kehlani (Gold certified “Ring”), Migos, and YG.