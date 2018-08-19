Stefflon Don Issues New Mixtape, ‘Secure’

UK rapper Stefflon Don has released her latest mixtape, ‘Secure.’ A 16-track project, Secure is her second mixture, released through her 54 London label.

Already, Steff has had three feature tracks bouncing around and receiving favor; leading the way for the success of the mixtape. From this project, Steff has released “Lil Bitch (Intro),” “What You Want” (feat. Future), and “Pretty Girl” (feat. Tiggs Da Author). She’s even racked up over 1.5 million streams for “Pretty Girl” and dished out a music video for “Lil Bitch,” which pulls references from horror movies to give a very dramatic and theatrical look.

Steff’s seal of approval came when she became the first British female rapper to make the highly coveted, annual XXL Magazine “Freshman Class.” Throughout her career, she has managed to provide features to Future, DJ Khaled, Tiggs Da Author, and Sean Paul. Additionally, Steff has collaborated with Drake, Quavo, Big Sean, Halsey, Raye, MC Fioti, Niska and Calvin Harris.

Earlier this Summer, Steff received a lot of recognition for teaming up with Luis Fonsi for “Calypso.” The music video alone has had over 140 million views. However, her newest project ‘Secure’ is available on all streaming platforms and in physical form.