Creek Boyz – Celebrate

Hip-Hop group Creek Boyz have released a new track titled “Celebrate.” The feel-good song is expected to be on their highly anticipated debut mixtape, 1:11.

Just in time before the Summer ends, “Celebrate” is a dope single that captures the current wave of trap music that everyone is in love with right now. However, the group has managed to put a different spin on their music, adding in unfamiliar melodies. “Celebrate” in particular hold both rap and melodic tones, combine to create the perfect song. The same sound can be found on some of their past singles.

Creek Boyz is a rap quartet whose music features emotional narratives wrapped within remarkable rap ballads. Back in 2017, the Baltimore County group gained a lot of recognition for their hit single “With My Team.”