Travis Scott Dethrones Drake For The Billboard 200 Top Spot

Travis Scott’s debut album, Astroworld, is the number one album in the country.

The project, his debut release, sold 537,000 equivalent albums to secure the Billboard 200 top spot, knocking off Drake, who has been king for the last five weeks.

‘AstroWorld’ is also the second biggest debut of 2018; Only Drake’s ‘Scorpion,’ which falls a spot to two, debuted with a bigger 2018 first week.

Elsewhere, Mac Miller’s ‘Swimming’ enters at three, Post Malone’s ‘beerbongs & bentleys’ falls to four and YG completes an all-rap top five with ‘Stay Dangerous’ at five.

For the first time ever, the chart’s top eight are all rap albums.