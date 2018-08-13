Ty Dolla $ign Joins Fabolous In “Ooh Yea” Video

Ty Dolla $ign joins rapper Fabolous on his feel-good summer gem, “Ooh Yea.”

In the clip, directed by Gerard Victor, the collaborators set up shop in a mansion flagged by a group of sexy models. In some scenes, the ladies play in the pool, while in others, Loso plays games like UNO, Connect Four, Jenga, and Twister with the girls.

Ty Dolla $ign is readying a joint album with Jeremih called MihTy, which is due Aug. 24. Fabolous is now working on a new project, his first since last year’s collaborative album with Jadakiss, Friday on Elm Street.